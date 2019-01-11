Two to be Arraigned in Connection with Everett Fire That Injured Two Firefighters

Muddasir Bari, 63, of Everett, and Nargis Bhatti, 55, of Everett, were arraigned Tuesday in Malden District Court in connection with allegations that they violated building codes as landlords of the multifamily dwelling located at 15 Morris St. that was the location of a three-alarm fire on July 13, 2018. In an attempt to contain the fire, and rescue an occupant, two Everett firefighters were seriously injured.

“Firefighters put themselves at risk whenever they respond to a fire and that is why there are laws in place to minimize risk to first responders and to the public. In this case, through their alleged violation of the building codes, the defendants are alleged to have created a dangerous situation that ultimately led to two firefighters sustaining serious injuries,” said District Attorney Marian Ryan.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said, “District Attorney Ryan’s prosecution of individuals who flouted the fire and building codes is important to protecting the public as well as first responders. Holding them accountable shows support for local firefighters and building officials who enforce the codes.”

Everett Fire Chief Tony Carli said, “This case is a worst case scenario of what can happen when overcrowding and serious fire and building codes are ignored. I appreciate the District Attorney taking on this case and taking these matters as seriously as the City of Everett does.”

Bari and Bhatti have been charged with wanton and reckless disregard of fire or building codes that result in serious bodily injuries under the Comprehensive Fire Safety Act, passed as a result of the 2003 The Station Nightclub fire.

On July 13, shortly after 2 p.m., Everett firefighters responded to a multi-family dwelling located on Morris Street in Everett that was engulfed in flames. Upon arrival, firefighters were met with heavy fire on the second floor of the two-and-a-half-story, three-family, wood-frame building. Investigators subsequently determined that the fire started at the electrical panel as a result of the circuit being overloaded.

This incident was jointly investigated by the Everett Fire and Police Departments, State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal and State Police assigned to the Office of the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.