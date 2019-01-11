Rep McGonagle Sworn into Office for the 191st Session of the General Court

Rep. McGonagle takes his oath of office in the House Chamber

on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Rep. Joe McGonagle was sworn into office as a member of the 191st General Court of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on Wednesday, Jan. 2. This marks McGonagle’s third term as state representative for the 28th Middlesex District.

“I’m honored and privileged to represent the great City of Everett,” said McGonagle. “I look forward to continuing to work with Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Sen. Sal DiDomenico, and Speaker Robert DeLeo to make our City the best it can be.”

Gov. Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor KarynPolito administered the oath of office to all the representatives in attendance. They were joined by Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, and U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey.

The swearing-in included a powerful benediction by Rabbi Barbara Penzner in which she included a passage from the Prophet Micah and encouraged lawmakers to “do justice, love compassionately, and walk humbly with God.”

This passage spoke to McGonagle and he plans to do justice, love compassionately, and walk humbly this upcoming legislative session.

He plans to prioritize legislation that supports fully funding Everett public schools, expanding senior services, and creating more affordable housing.

McGonagle is in his third term as state representative for the 28th Middlesex District. He serves as the vice chair of the Joint Committee on Housing and sits on the following committees: Elder Affairs, Election Laws, Transportation, and Ways and Means. McGonagle may be reached at the Statehouse at [email protected]