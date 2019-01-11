Mayor Walsh Appears on Michael Holleylive Podcast at Night Shift Brewery

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh speaks with Michael Holley of NBC Sports Boston during a live recording

of “The Michael Holley Podcast” Friday at Night Shift Brewery and Taproom in Everett.

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh traveled to Everett on Friday to appear on “The Michael Holley Podcast” that is recorded live at the Night Shift Brewery and Taproom at 87 Santilli Highway.

Walsh said he was happy to be a guest on the popular podcast that is produced by NBC Sports Boston where Holley is a highly acclaimed host and TV personality.

“Michael is one of the best sports guys in the business and it’s an honor to come here and talk about sports,” said Walsh, who is in his second term as mayor of Boston. “I love sports.”

Prior to the podcast that took place in the Annex room at Night Shift, Walsh spoke about his connection to Everett. “It’s great to be here in Everett with its great history – obviously it’s the home of the former speaker [George Keverian] and the former mayor, Eddie Connolly, two legends with whom I served in the House. Eddie Connolly was a great football player himself. And I worked together for a little while in the House with Rep. [Joseph] McGonagle.”

Walsh noted the rising Encore Casino, which is located close by to Night Shift Brewery. “I’m looking at the casino going up here and it’s all lit up and it looks good and the rooms are being readied,” said Walsh.

Holley, a former Boston Globe columnist and WEEI Sports Radio host, said it was exciting to film his show at Night Shift Brewery.

“It’s a lot of fun because of the live audience,” said Holley. “I love being around people and I love the energy of people, so that’s what makes it different. I love podcasting and it goes to another level when you have people here. Night Shift is a great space with a lot of energy. It’s a conversational space.”

Holley said he has fond memories of Everett and its unparalleled high school football program.

“When I first wrote for the Globe, I did some high school football and covered the ‘Everett [High] Machine,’” recalled Holley. “I was shocked that they lost this year. What an upset.”

Holley, who grew up in Ohio, said he likes the personable, hard-working nature of Everett residents.

“I grew up around a lot of hard-working, working-class, down-to-earth people and that’s what I like,” said Holley. “I like people who aren’t putting on airs – here it is, what you see is what you get. And that’s what I like about Everett.”

Kim Currier, marketing director at Night Shift Brewery, said the establishment will host eight podcasts that are released on the NBC Sports Boston site every other Thursday.

“NBC Sports Boston was looking for a unique venue where people could participate in the podcast and we were really excited to be able to partner with them,” said Currier. “We’re looking to get our audience growing about the brewery and this is just a really cool location for them to do it on site.”

Nightshift Brewery Events Manager Carla Ricci was also on hand to welcome Walsh and Holley to the venue. Next up at Nightshift Brewery is a showing of past episodes of the “Office” television show, accompanied by a trivia contest on Thursday, Jan. 10.