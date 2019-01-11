Dell Isola Takes on Council President for 2019 Session

Council President Rich Dell Isola took his seat as the Council President Monday night, Jan. 7, after a unanimous vote of his colleagues.

City Councilor Richard Dell Isola was unanimously chosen, 11-0, as the new City Council President during the body’s organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 7.

Dell Isola – who had not been Council President previously – had aligned the votes in December to seize the support of his colleagues. On Monday night, with scores of family members in the audience, Dell Isola got the votes and took his seat at the head of the Chambers.

“The year 2019 is an exciting year for the City,” he said. “We have a lot of changes coming up we’ve never seen before in Everett. We all have to be on the same page with the Mayor’s Office and the School Department…What we do here will affect us and our families and future residents for a long time.”

Dell Isola was nominated by Councilor Michael McLaughlin, who said he was pleased to nominate him.

“Rich is a leader amongst leaders and, since he was young, he was instilled in with the importance of giving back to his community as his Uncle Gil served as an Aldermen in our community and his father for many years as a Little League coach,” said McLaughlin. “In 2011 Rich and I decided to run for the Common Council for one common goal and that was only to help make Everett a better city for all. At that time I did not know that I would gain a true friend and someone I quickly would respect and look up too. Rich has given so much of himself as a Pop Warner Coach and Director and now for the past eight years as a City Councilor. Rich is always the first person to volunteer to help and goes well beyond the walls of City Hall to do his job as a community leader.”

Councilor Fred Capone said he knew Dell Isola would create a sense of unity.

“Rich fosters positive interactions and the best interest of the City whether in this chamber or in the community,” he said. “I am confident he will promote peaceful interactions when we are in this chamber or in the community.”

Said Councilor Mike Marchese, “It will be a great year for you and I’m proud to give you my vote. I’m sure you’ll do well as the president.”

Council President Rich Dell Isola took his seat as the Council President Monday night, Jan. 7, after a unanimous vote of his colleagues.

City Councilors and special guests joined new Council President Rich Dell Isola.

New Council President Rich Dell Isola with his family members, who came to City Hall in great numbers to support him on Monday.