DA Ryan Announces Grand Jury Indictments

The following indictments for Everett were handed down between September 26 and November 20. These charges are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Everett
- Acurio Boy, 40, of Revere, was charged with aggravated rape of a child (3 counts), rape of a child by force (3 counts), and indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14 (2 counts). The Assistant District Attorney is Marisa Tagliareni.
- Joao Brazao, 22, of Everett, was charged with rape (3 counts) and strangulation. The Assistant District Attorney is Julie Kunkel.
- Anthony Robinson, 17, of Everett, was charged with armed robbery (3 counts), assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon (2 counts), and being a youthful offender. The Assistant District Attorney is Jacob McCrindle.
- Balwant Sandhu, 55, of Somerville, was charged with aggravated rape of a child (3 counts), rape of a child by force (3 counts), and indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14. The Assistant District Attorney is Marisa Tagliareni.