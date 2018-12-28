City of Everett’s Holiday Assistance Program Supports Over 500 Families

Mayor Carlo DeMaria would like to extend the City’s appreciation to local Everett businesses and residents for their generous donations in 2018 to the City’s Human Services Assistance Programs, which benefit Everett families in crisis.

The City’s Holiday Program has remained strong – and the Mayor tributes that to the City’s amazing business community and compassionate residents.

“I would like to thank all of the businesses and residents who donated to our fundraising efforts this year,” states Mayor DeMaria, “Whether you helped out with the holiday meals program, donated a gift card or a toy at Christmas, or sent a check to our Human Services Office in support of programs, your compassion and your generosity are much appreciated.”

MassBadge

Exelon Generation

Senator Sal DiDomenico & The DiDomenico Foundation

Encore Boston Harbor

The Schiavo Club

Zion Church Ministries

Kiwanis

Paul’s Towing

Malden Transportation

Everett Emblem Club

Schnitzer Steel Industries

The WHISH Committee from Cambridge Health Alliance (Everett Hospital)

Eagle Bank

Graybar Electrics

Saugus- Everett Elks

Craft Brewers Guild

Everett Credit Union

Due to the generous support from the community, the Office of Human Services was able to provide Christmas gifts, holiday meals and emergency services once again this year to support well over 500 local families, children, and seniors. Some examples of the services provided included holiday meals and Christmas gifts for children.

Donations came in a variety of ways, including checks and gift cards. Human Services also received support to provide Thanksgiving baskets and holiday meals for hundreds of families. DeMaria stated, “Each year the holidays remind us of those who are less fortunate and who may feel that they have little to celebrate during the holiday season. Since we received so many generous donations, we were able to make life a little better for some of Everett’s families.”

The City also accepted over a thousand donations to its Holiday Toy Drive for Everett children. Due to the generous support from residents and city employees, the Mayor’s Office was able to provide toys to support hundreds of local families and children in need.

Requests for assistance grew again this year, while the number of agencies offering assistance were reduced. The generous support from local businesses and residents allowed Everett to continue to provide the assistance that was needed.

Mayor DeMaria stated, “I would also like to thank all our City employees who helped make this program a success, especially those in my office and those at the Connolly Center. They genuinely show the true spirit of the holiday season with their dedication and commitment to help those in need.”