Baker-Polito Administration Announces Grants to Reduce Diesel Emissions

The Baker-Polito Administration announced $184,000 in grants for diesel emission reduction technology projects, including one for Everett’s Wilson Farms.

The grants, awarded under the MassCleanDiesel: Clean Markets Program, will fund 20 new electric transportation refrigeration units (eTRUs) that will cut harmful diesel emissions and result in cleaner air for employees and residents working and living near wholesale markets, distribution centers and warehouses in eight communities across the Commonwealth.

“Massachusetts continues to be a leader in the advancement of emission reduction technologies that protect the air quality in communities across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “The funding awarded under the Clean Markets Program will allow for the deployment of technology to businesses in targeted pollution-impacted areas in an effort to reduce pollutants and preserve environmental integrity.”

The grants issued by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) will support the installation of 20 new eTRUs at several locations, including the Boston Meat Market, Wilson Farm in Everett, Intershell International in Gloucester and the Produce Connection in Wakefield. Installed on the outside of stationary storage trailers to cool the perishable contents inside, the eTRUs replace diesel-fueled TRUs, which grant recipients are required to scrap. The electric units completely eliminate diesel emissions from those refrigerated trailers at participating sites.

The installation of the 20 eTRUs is projected to reduce annual emissions of nitrogen oxide by nearly seven tons, particulate matter by almost three tons, hydrocarbons by nearly one ton, carbon monoxide by seven tons, and carbon dioxide by more than 812 tons. Since 2006, more than 2,100 diesel school buses, 23 municipal construction engines, 203 waste collection vehicles, 11 hybrid diesel trucks, 23 private long-haul trucks, and 262 state-owned highway vehicles have been retrofitted with or received pollution-control technologies funded through the MassCleanDiesel grant programs.

The four companies receiving eTRUs are:

C-J&J Leasing Corp. (sites in Boston, Hyde Park, Lynn, Agawam and Hyannis) – $119,542.80 for 13 eTRUs;

Wilson Farm, Incorporated (Everett) – $9,195.60 for one eTRU;

Intershell International, Incorporated (Gloucester) – $9,195.60 for one eTRU; and

The Produce Connection (Wakefield) – $45,978 for five eTRUs.

The eTRUs are to be installed by Thermo King NE of Saugus and Power Products Systems, LLC of Wakefield.