Local Students Receive Academic Achievements

Anthony Kelley Receives Capone Law Office Scholarship

Pictured are Attorneys Fred and Michele Capone, with their scholarship recipient, Anthony Kelley.

Anthony Kelley is a 2018 graduate of Everett High School. He graduated in the top 10 percent of his class with a grade point average of 3.97. Anthony was a two-year member of the National Honor Society, was a member of the Culinary Club, the Key Club, the Future Educators Club, and the Builder’s Club at the George Keverian School. Anthony volunteered time to the Grace Food Pantry and has been active is the Boy Scouts of America for over 12 years. He had volunteered his time at numerous Cub Scout Day Camps assisting Cub Scouts to earn merit badges and advance their ranks. He also served as Den Leader and Boy Scout Leader for a number of years. In 2018, Anthony earned Eagle Scout Rank. His Eagle Scout Project was the repurposing of a meeting room at a local Church that sponsored his Scout Troop. Anthony attends the University of Southern New Hampshire as a Culinary Arts major. He is studying to become a Culinary Chef. His proud parents, Dan and Anna, serve in leadership positions in Cub Scouts Pack 11 – Anthony’s Troop. Michele and Fred wish Anthony continued success.

Local resident Brendan Amorin embarks on undergraduate career at Tufts University

Brendan Amorin, from Everett, has joined more than 1,500 undergraduate students from around the world as they begin their academic careers at Tufts University, located in Medford/Somerville, Massachusetts.

Minuteman High School Honor Roll

The following local students have been named to the honor roll for Term 1 at Minuteman High School in Lexington.

High Honors

Tyler Longmore who is studying Electrical Wiring

Mia Pereira who is studying Health Assisting

Honors

Justin Ciaramaglia who is studying electrical Wiring

Judeleen Modestin who is studying Health Assisting

Belmont Hill School Honor Roll

Belmont Hill School students from Everett achieved academic honors for the first marking period of the 2018-2019 school year. They are listed below:

Joshua Baldwin — Grade 10, Honors

Matthew Gonçalves — Grade 11, Honors

Lucas Ferreira inducted into Phi Alpha Theta

Curry College is proud to announce that Lucas Ferreira of Everett has been inducted into Phi Alpha Theta, a national honor society for undergraduates, graduates, and professors of history. Lucas was one of seven charter members inducted into the newly established chapter of the society at Curry College during a ceremony on campus on Friday, December 7.

Phi Alpha Theta was founded in 1921 and has more than 400,000 members in 970 chapters nationwide. The society’s mission is to promote the study of history through the encouragement of research, good teaching, publication and the exchange of learning and ideas among historians.

In order to qualify for Phi Alpha Theta at Curry College, students must be a Politics & History major and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours (four courses) in History, achieve a minimum GPA of 3.1 in History and a GPA of 3.0 or better overall. For more information on the Curry College Politics & History program, visit the department on our website.

