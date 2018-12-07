Mayor DeMaria says Mohegan Sun Would Not Be Welcome in Everett

Mayor Carlo DeMaria said if Wynn Resorts were ever stripped of its license due to the stalled, but ongoing, investigation into the company’s suitability, Mohegan Sun would not be a welcome suitor for him.

The topic came into the public sphere due to a Boston Herald report last weekend. In that report, Mohegan Sun told the Herald that it would be willing to step in and buy the Encore development is Wynn Resorts lost its license.

“If that determination finds Wynn Resorts unsuitable to hold a gaming license in Massachusetts, Mohegan Sun is prepared to participate in a process that would assign that license to another operator — and enter into negotiations with the appropriate parties to acquire the facility under construction in Everett,” the Herald report cited Mohegan as saying. “Mohegan Sun has always believed it is the best choice as gaming operator and license holder for a Region A resort casino, and will be committed to opening the Everett facility in a timely manner should it get the opportunity.”

But Mayor DeMaria, who has the power to veto any such deal, said he would never welcome the company to Everett.

“Mohegan Sun is not welcome to operate a casino in the City of Everett,” he said in a statement. “We made a deal with Wynn Resorts to operate a 5-star international destination resort and I will never accept anything less – certainly not a gaming parlor that would be used to protect their interests in Connecticut at the expense of our community and residents. Wynn Resorts offers 5-star careers to the region, is establishing The Academy of Business, Hospitality and Culinary Arts at Everett High School, partnered with Cambridge College to establish the gaming school, and brought the NECAT Culinary Training program to our region to train and advance underserved populations. Wynn Resorts’ partnership with Everett and the Commonwealth runs far deeper than a building with slot machines.”

Encore Spokesman Greg John said they would not comment on such irresponsible rumors.

“We do not respond to such self-serving propositions as that,” he said.