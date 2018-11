YOU’RE GOING THE RIGHT WAY: Jose Davila (#2) points the way for Jesus Rivera (#6) as Rivera races to the end zone with a 62-yard return of a West Bridgewater free kick. Coming on the heels of a Pope John safety, the TD quickly gave Pope John a 17-7 first half lead. The Tigers toughed out a 30-14 win and punched their ticket to the Division 8 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1. There, they will face St. Bernard’s High for the championship.