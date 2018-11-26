A Man of Letters:Danny V Honored by the ‘E’ Club

Danny Ventura stayed well after the annual ‘E’ Club of Everett dinner last Wednesday night at Spinelli’s in Lynnfield.

Ventura may have wanted to get right back to his home in East Boston, but Everett parents and student-athletes had lined up to personally congratulate the legendary Boston Herald high school sports editor/reporter on receiving the ‘E’ Club’s prestigious Excellence in Journalism Award. Many also requested a photo with “Danny V” – as he’s known by his legion of fans across the state – directly under the historic ‘E’ Club Banner behind the podium.

The award was certainly well-deserved. Ventura has been one of the elite sportswriters covering high school athletics during an illustrious 28-year career at the Herald. His columns, Sweet 16 rankings, predictions, and “Danny V’s Hot Shots” are absolute “must-reads” each week in the Herald.

Ventura has earned his place among the industry’s greatest, such as Bob Holmes, Jim Clark, Craig Larson, Larry Ames and the late Neil Singelais who have brought and continue to bring so much positive attention and thoroughly entertaining stories to high school athletics.

Named the National High School Writer of the Year in 2004 and an inductee in the State Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2011, Ventura said the ‘E’ Club Award has special significance because of Everett’s passion for sports, especially the Crimson Tide football program.

“When you see the hundreds of people supporting the ‘E’ Club here tonight and the passion that Everett has for high school sports and football, the closest thing you have in Massachusetts to football in the South – I’m just so honored to receive this award,” said Ventura.

Ventura, who attended St. Columbkille High School in Brighton, Boston University, and Northeast Broadcasting School, said he enjoys covering high school sports (He has also covered seven Patriots’ Super Bowls).

“High school sports is the best,” said Ventura. “There’s always a different story every day.”

Vincent J. Ragucci Jr., executive director of the ‘E’ Club, aptly stated what Danny V has meant to Everett High School and its esteemed athletic tradition through the years.

Addressing the audience following the presentation, Ragucci said, “I just want everyone to know that Mr. Ventura is not only a sportswriter, but he’s an excellent sportswriter. He is among the greatest sportswriters that we’ve ever had at the ‘E’ Club Dinner. I hope you enjoyed him as much as we have enjoyed having him here. Thank you, Danny V, for all you have done for high school athletics.”