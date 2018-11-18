Traffic Warnings for Lower Broadway

The Encore Boston Harbor off-site roadway construction is entering the last stretch on Lower Broadway this fall and the next few weeks will be extremely busy, company officials said.

Drivers should take note that there will be many construction impacts in the next few weeks as crews try to wrap up the construction season.

Many crews will be working this weekend on traffic signals, street lights, brick pavers and road paving.

Next week, they will continue to work in the area doing final installation and testing of signals, various utility crossovers and raised castings.

At the same time, they will look for two days with consistently warm temperatures to pave Lower Broadway from Sweetser Circle to Dexter Street. Officials said they hope to do this work on the weekend of Nov. 17, but the holiday weekend could become the backup plan.

The traffic impact will be to close one side of the highway on Rt. 99 from end to end at a time. Also, between the milling and paving operations, there will be about two weeks when the manholes will be left above the surface.

Encore said that while there is a lot to consider, it is well planned and has been coordinated with the Everett Police.