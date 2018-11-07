Everett Police Charge Juvenile with Attempted Murder

The Everett Police Department has charged a 16-year-old juvenile residing in Everett with Kidnapping, Assault with Intent to Murder and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with an incident last week.

The victim in the matter suffered non-life threatening injuries, was treated and is recovering. According to Police Chief Steven A. Mazzie, the investigation is ongoing and may include additional charges.

Mayor Carlo Demaria stated, “I commend the Everett Police for their quick work in arresting the individual responsible for this vicious act and hope he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and their family.”