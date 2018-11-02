Opening Statement:Everett Proves Too Much For Andover in 41-14 Win

It was as impressive a first-round playoff performance as anyone could have hoped.

The No. 1-seeded Everett High football team scored 21 first-quarter points on its way to a 41-14 victory over Andover in a Division 1 North opening round game Friday night at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Led by seniors Isaac Seide, Mike Sainristil, and Gilbert Kabamba, and sophomore quarterback Duke Doherty, the Crimson Tide dominated on both sides of the ball while eliminating the No. 8-seeded Golden Warriors from the playoffs.

Seide rushed for touchdowns of 26 and 87 yards as Everett raced to 21-0 lead after one quarter.

In between Seide’s two scores, Doherty connected with sophomore Tyrese Baptiste for a perfectly executed delayed screen pass for a 44-yard touchdown.

Meanwhile, senior Mike Sainristil made his case once again for the state’s best two-way player with a 46-yard touchdown reception and two more interceptions.

Both coaches, Everett’s Theluxon Pierre and Andover’s E.J. Perry, praised Sainristil after the game.

“That’s Mikey, that’s what he does – when you’re the best player in the state that’s what you do,” said Pierre.

Perry was profuse in his praise, calling Sainristil “one of the best football players I’ve seen in the last eight years.”

Junior running back Jaden Mahabir continued Everett’s offensive showcase in the second quarter with a 60-yard touchdown run helping to provide a 41-7 lead at the break.

Kabamba was a force on defense in the first half, consistently hurrying the Andover quarterback and leading the containment of the running game. Wilson Frederic, Declan Smith, and Jalen Iles-Smith also excelled for the Tide.

Senior Nathaniel Mehu and sophomore Brandon Gibbs each had interceptions in the second half as Everett shut down Andover’s passing attack.

Everett (8-0) hosts Central Catholic (6-2) Friday at 7 p.m. in the Division 1 North semifinals. Central defeated Lexington, 40-9, in its playoff opener.

The Red Raiders have been one of the state’s highest scoring teams after suffering early-season losses to St. John’s Prep (33-12) and North Andover (14-7). The Red Raiders also have one of the best placekickers in the state in sophomore Nick Mazzie, son of Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie.

TIDE NOTEBOOK

Seide named Herald

Star of the Week

Isaac Seide, who rushed for 171 yards on six carries and scored two touchdowns, was named a Boston Herald Star of the Week.

St. John’s Prep (7-1) plays Acton-Boxboro in the other Division 1 North semifinal.

In addition to throwing two TD passes, Doherty also had four rushes for 35 yards. The 5-10, 180-pound sophomore is showing that he can pick up large chunks of yardage on the ground. “You have to take what the defense gives you,” said Theluxon Pierre. “We run a spread and some speed option stuff. Whatever the defense gives us, we’ll take.”

Gilbert Kabamba also drew plaudits from Pierre. “He played well on defense. He was coming down the line and making plays.

Pierre is totally focused on the Central Catholic Red Raiders, who have had some success against Everett in the past. “We have Central coming in and it’s going to be exciting. We accept the challenge. We’ll be ready.”

Perry, whose Andover team played Central Catholic earlier and lost by a 33-14 score, said that Everett is the best team he’s seen this season. “I saw Everett on film four times. This is a very powerful team with speed.”

Perry said he is hoping that Mike Sainristil will attend BC and join his son, E.J. Perry IV, who is the Eagles’ backup quarterback.

“I’m pulling for him [Sainristil] to go to BC,” said Perry. “I know he has a lot of options. I think BC does a great job with all the Everett kids, all the Massachusetts kids, so I’d like to see him over there.”

Everett has now won 27 consecutive games, the state’s second-longest winning streak behind Mashpee, who has a 28-game streak.