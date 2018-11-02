Early Voting Shows Modest Turnout Ahead of State Election

Early voting took place for the second time in Everett this election cycle, with the polls opening on Oct. 22 and a modest turnout coming to do their civic duty ahead of Election Day, Nov. 6.

Maureen DiPierro of the Election Department said, as of Tuesday, they have had about 700 voters since beginning to take votes at City Hall in the Keverian Room. On Tuesday, DiPierro said they had 81 voters, the highest in one day.

“It’s gon pretty well,” she said. “It is a bit slow, but we’ve had some days busier than others.”

There are around 20,000 registered voters for the coming Nov. 6 election.

Among the days that residents could vote was last Saturday, Oct. 27, which was a first for Everett. DiPierro said they had 60 voters that day, a day that was mired with a Nor’Easter.

That said, being open on a Saturday unlocked a $2,800 grant from the state to pay for early voting initiatives.

Voters can still take advantage of early voting at City Hall on Thursday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., or on Friday, Nov. 2, from 6 a.m. to noon. (one must enter through the parking lot entrance on Friday as City Hall is closed).