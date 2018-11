KABAMBA-ED! Everett’s big offensive lineman Gilbert Kabamba dashes the hopes of Andover quarterback #17 Victor Harrington with a blocked pass on a Golden Warriors’ 3rd and long attempt. The Crimson Tide rolled to victory, 41-14, on Friday night, Oct. 26, at home in their first playoff game of the season. They will move on to face Central Catholic at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m.