Malden High Forfeits Football Game to Everett

Malden High School has forfeited Friday night’s football game against Everett High School.

Malden, who is winless this season in six games, was scheduled to play undefeated and No. 1-ranked Everett Friday night in the annual renewal of the series that dates back to 1893. The teams have played every year but 1927.

Superintendent of Schools Frederick Foresteire said that Malden school officials called Everett High School to inform the administration that it would be forfeiting the game, which means that Everett will be awarded a 2-0 victory.

Foresteire said that Malden held the upper hand in the rivalry in the 1980s when the Tornadoes won every meeting from 1980 to 1989.

“They won for many years in a row and when we were losing, we certainly never backed down or not show up the next year,” said Foresteire.

The superintendent said he was disappointed by Malden’s decision not to play Everett.

“I’m disappointed that the administration in Malden would take this route – there’s absolutely no reason for it,” said Foresteire, who is credited with building the foundation for the state’s most successful football program.

As a result of the forfeit, the Crimson Tide will now have a two-week layoff leading up to their Division 1 North sectional quarterfinal game on Oct. 26.

It is believed that Malden will resume its series against Everett in the 2019 football season.